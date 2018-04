Donald V. Miller, 80, of Godfrey, died at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. Full military honors will be from Alton VFW Post 1308. Burial will be private.