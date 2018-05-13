Donald Wayne Brunkhorst, 65, of Alton, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, May 10, 2018.

He was born in Camp Carson, Colo., on Aug. 16, 1952, and is the son of John W. and Laura (nee: Wilkerson) Brunkhorst.

Survivors include his father, John W. Brunkhorst of Alton; a daughter, Johanna Brunkhorst of Alton; two grandchildren, Silas Burkett and Allexia Hayes of Alton; a niece, a nephew, four great-nephews, and a great-niece.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a brother; Scott Brunkhorst.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, painting, and fishing.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to Challenge Unlimited Inc.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.

