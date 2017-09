Donald William Davis, 81, of Fosterburg, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Fosterburg Cemetery.