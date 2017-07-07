Donna (Evans) Kite, 79, of South Roxana, died Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Immediate family members will hold a private celebration of life ceremony at their home.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Donna (Evans) Kite, 79, of South Roxana, died Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Immediate family members will hold a private celebration of life ceremony at their home.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014