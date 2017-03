Donna G. Zook, 55, died at 1:35 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery, Wanda, Ill.