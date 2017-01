Donna K. Blackorby, 72, of Edwardsville, formerly of Thebes, Ill., died at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.