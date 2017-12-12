Donna K. Leet, 81, of Granite City, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her home.

She was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Van Buren, Mo., to the late Sanford and Jesse (Barr) Walker.

She married Darrel A. Leet in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death March 15, 2006.

Donna had worked for General American Life Insurance Company for many years. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and loved to read and play bingo.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura (friend, Carl Stucke) Leet of Granite City, a son, David (Debra) Leet of Maricopa, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Cameron and Trevor Fisher, Sommer (Bryce) Fisher and Chandler Battershell; seven great-grandchildren, Graham and Jack Fisher, Byron and Brady Fisher, and Karsyn, Kaden, and Kameron Battershell; a dear friend and caregiver, Janet Chronister of Granite City; and many dear friends and relatives.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Farmer and Raye Probst.

Services are private.

Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at wojstrom.com.