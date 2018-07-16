Donna K. (York) Luke, 73, of Olney passed away at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Please join the family to celebrate Donna’s life at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Faith Bible Church of Olney, 6015 North Illinois 130. After a short service officiated by Pastor Zachary Slater, the family requests you join them for a time of visitation and sharing of memories over dinner at the church.

