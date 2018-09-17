Donna Kay Wright

Donna Kay Wright, 75, went to be with the Lord at 10:38 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at her home, under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born September 28, 1942, in Peoria, Ill., daughter of the late Alvie Reynolds and Clara (Lowe) and Eugene Maxwell.

Donna was employed at the Alton Mental Health Center as a support worker in the Dietary Department.

She was a member of the Bethalto First Christian Church and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, knitting, cooking for the homeless every Wednesday, going to Walmart and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

She married Frank Wright on September 18, 1998, in Edwardsville; he survives. Donna is also survived by her five children and their spouses, James (Leighanna) Yoder of Hardin, Mark Yoder of East Alton, Tina (Elrando) Jeter of East Alton, Tammy (Eric) Markham of Eldridge, Iowa, and Tanya (Bart) Bettorf of Wentzville, Mo.; one stepdaughter and her spouse, Lisa (James) Davis of Pontoon Beach; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Bolandar of Washington, Ill., and Peggy Maxwell of Morton, Ill., and two brothers, Gene Maxwell of Carthage, Ill., and David Maxwell of Alba, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jeanine Nelson; and one brother, Lenny Reynolds.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tony Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Homeless Ministry at the Bethalto First Christian Church.

