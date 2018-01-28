Donovan Joshua Nicolas Burrola, 19, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
