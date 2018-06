Dora A. Lipe, 91, of South Roxana, died at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, while in Batesville, Ark., at Woodlawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville.

Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21, at Gray Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.