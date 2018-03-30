Doris “Granny” Kennedy, 89, of Wood River, died at 5:57 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A private service took place at Gent Funeral Home in Alton and burial was in Moro Cemetery.
