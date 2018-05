Doris A. Zigler, 87, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

In celebration of Doris’ life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.