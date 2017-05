Doris Adella Foucek, 95, of Maryville, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Liberty Village, Maryville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. Private interment will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Collinsville.