Doris E. Akers, 94, of East Aton, died at 4:20 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.