Doris I. Gowin

Doris I. Gowin, 77, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Matthew McNeely officiating. Burial will follow at Gunterman Cemetery in Fieldon.