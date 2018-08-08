Doris Ilene Robertson

Doris Ilene Robertson, 83, of Granite City, passed away at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Mulberry Grove Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, Ill.