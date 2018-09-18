Doris J. Cornelius
Doris J. Cornelius, 98, of Alton, died Monday, September 17, 2018, at Integrity of Godfrey.
Memorial services are pending in Arlington Heights, Ill.
Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
