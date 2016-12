Doris J. Helm, 73, of Edwardsville, died at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.