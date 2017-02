Doris Jean Kudelka, 77, of Granite City, died at 3:06 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.