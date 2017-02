Doris M. Thole, 95, died at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.