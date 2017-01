Doris M. Weaver, 85, of Edwardsville, died at 12:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness Church. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.