Doris Marie Snider, 86, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.