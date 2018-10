Dorothy “Dolly” Wickenhauser, 87, of Godfrey, peacefully passed away at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the United Methodist Village.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Monday, October 15, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.