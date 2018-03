Dorothy “Dottie” Macios Cook, 74, of Republic, Mo., died peacefully Thursday, March 8, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, at the funeral home. Internment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at The Venues Church in Springfield, Mo.