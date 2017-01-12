Dorothy Belle Sbabo, 88, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City.

Dorothy was born on July 4, 1928, in Van Buren, Mo., a daughter of the late Orville Lowe and Julia (Parkhill) Lowe.

On March 5, 1948, Dorothy married Louie Sbabo, the love of her life, and Louie passed away on May 23, 2015. She had retired from First National Bank in Madison as a bank officer after 47 years of dedicated service. Dorothy enjoyed working, reading and in her younger years she loved to go dancing, especially polka dancing. Her greatest joy was spending time with son, Rick, and granddaughter, Erica. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Toni Sbabo of Granite City; dear sister, Elsie Marlette of Granite City; proud grandmother to Erica (Matt) Harper of St. Jacob, Ill.; dear great-granddaughters, Mallory and Abigail Harper; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, with the Rev. Charles West officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to Louie at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

