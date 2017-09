Dorothy C. Criswell, 93, of Edwardsville, died at 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Fort Russell Township.