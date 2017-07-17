Dorothy E. Carney, 92, of Godfrey, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Alton.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, Ill.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
Dorothy E. Carney, 92, of Godfrey, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Alton.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, Ill.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014