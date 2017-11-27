Dorothy E. Harrison, 76, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

She was born July 7, 1941, in East St. Louis to Roy E. and Wilma G. (nee Henson) Niemeyer. She married Robert E. Harrison on Nov. 27, 1959; he preceded her in death. Dorothy owned and operated Hanging by a Thread boutique in Edwardsville and had previously worked for Stone Distributing and 1st National Bank in East St. Louis.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Dale) Prater of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren, Amanda Lynn Lilly, James Edward Lilly, Jacob D. Prater, C.J. Futch, Brynden Futch, Jessica Harrison and Lyndsey Harrison; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Jack (Sandra) Niemeyer of Fairview Heights.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory S. Harrison; and daughter, Brenda Marie Futch.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until services at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Online guestbook is available at wojstrom.com.