Dorothy E. Kane of Godfrey passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of the late T. Patrick Kane, who passed away Jan. 24, 2018. Dottie and Pat were married on Aug. 11, 1951, and celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage. Her family takes great comfort in knowing she and Pat are reunited.

Born in Alton on Aug. 24, 1930, Dottie was the third daughter of the late Louis and Margaret (Shannon) Begnel. After graduating from Marquette Catholic High School, she worked for the telephone company until marrying Pat. She was totally devoted to her Catholic faith as well as her family and loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. Her home was always open to family and friends, where there was always plenty of good food and drink. As a homebody and most gracious host, she relished big family occasions and dinners. Quite simply, you couldn’t have asked for a better wife and mother.

Dottie was predeceased by her brother, Don Begnel; and sister, Martha Fosha.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Mary Ellen and Pat Richards, Tom and Janet Kane, John and Joan Kane, Beth and Rob Holtz, and Chris and Nici Kane. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Amy Fahnestock, Patrick Kane, David Kane, Matt Richards, Mary Mauro, Joe Kane, Jack Kane, Kate Holtz, Danny Holtz, Michael Holtz, Ellie Kane, Annie Kate Kane, and Chloe Kane; 14 great-grandchildren and her sister Margie Dey; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Joyce Kane; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski and Fr. Peter Donohoe, co-celebrants. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

A celebration of her long and wonderful life will be held at the Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton, immediately following the cemetery service until 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be shared online at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.