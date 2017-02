Dorothy Eileen Lakin Castleman, 90, formerly of Granite City, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Overland Park Nursing & Rehab Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3.