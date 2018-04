Dorothy Eloise (Evans) Butkovich, 96, of Wood River, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Pineville, N.C.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 26, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.