Dorothy Etta Blankenship-Vitale, 85, of Alton, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
