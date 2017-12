Dorothy Frances Chomko (nee Hartman), 93, formerly of Granite City, died at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Russian Orthodox cemetery in Edwardsville.