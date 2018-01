Dorothy I. Hansel, 90, of Reagan, Tenn., formerly of Edwardsville and Staunton, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Reagan.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.