Dorothy I. Wydra, 102, of Glen Carbon, died at 2:45 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.