Dorothy K. Holtmann, 91, of Glen Carbon, died at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Troy. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.