Dorothy L. Cramer, 91 of Granite City, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at University Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.