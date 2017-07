Dorothy L. Eppinger of Bethalto died at home at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Visitation and service were Monday, July 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.