Dorothy Louise “Dot” Timmermeier, 91, of West Alton, Mo., died at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.