Dorothy Loy Lyon Pogue, 92, of Alton, died peacefully at home on Dec. 13, 2017.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Carey, Ohio, the daughter of John and Helen (Whitlock) Loy. She graduated from Findlay High School in Ohio, then Depauw University in Greencastle, Ind., in 1947. After college, she studied psychology at Indiana University. Dorothy was married in 1948 to the Rev. Dr. Richard Lyon.

Dorothy is remembered for her many interests and accomplishments. She soloed for her pilot’s license, was an accomplished organist, and loved classical music. She was an excellent bridge player and crossword puzzle worker, and cooked amazing chicken livers and onions. Dorothy was quick to correct the grammar and table manners of her four children (and sometimes others). For 46 years, she spent her winters in Naples, Fla.

Dorothy was a member of the Junior League of Alton, P.E.O. CHAPTER IL, and served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Alton. She relished her many foreign adventures with Richard and friends. She was a beautiful woman and will be greatly missed.

After Dorothy’s husband, Richard, died, she married Joe H. Pogue in 2003. They would have been married for 14 years on Dec. 27 of this year. They too enjoyed traveling the world and their active social life with many friends around Alton.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Joe, and three children: the Rev. Dr. Susan Lyon (husband, Dr. Tom Hudson), Dr. John Lyon, and Sally Lyon (husband, Chris Pfeiffer). A fourth child, Mary Lyon, predeceased Dorothy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Thomas, David, and Stephen Hudson; Taylor, Rebecca, and Jessica Lyon; Ellie and Ned Pfeiffer.

Dorothy’s memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church of Alton. A reception will follow the service at the church. Dorothy’s ashes will be interred after the reception. All are welcome. The family especially thanks Dorothy’s caregivers Maria Baum and Sara “Ruthie” Boehler. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Alton or P.E.O. CHAPTER IL c/o Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State St., Alton, IL 62002. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.