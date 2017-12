Dorothy Marie Ebers, 95, of O’Fallon, Mo., formerly of Cahokia, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Garden View Care Center in O’Fallon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 Swanwick St. in Chester, Ill. Burial will follow at St. Mary of Help Christian Cemetery in Chester.