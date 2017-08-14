Dorothy May Anderson, 67, of Du Quoin, Ill., formerly of Granite City, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
