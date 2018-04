Dorothy P. Hubbard, 77, of Meadowbrook, went to be with the Lord at 7:46 am on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook with Pastor Kevin Auten officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.