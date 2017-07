Dorothy Sybil Struharik, 90, of St. Louis, and formerly of Granite City, died at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Tesson Heights Senior Living in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 7100 Morganford Road, St. Louis. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.