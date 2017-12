Dorothy “Tooter” Miles, 86, died at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.