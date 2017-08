Dorothy Valarius (nee Hall), 94, of Granite City, died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.