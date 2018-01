Dorothy Virginia Veach, 89 of Carlyle, formerly of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Carlyle Health Care Center.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.