Douglas J. Oestricker, 79, of Granite City, died at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.