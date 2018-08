Dr. Dale G. Dickerson, 79, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Bethalto Presbyterian Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Jerry Wray officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.